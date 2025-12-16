Nick Reiner due in court as LA District Attorney weighs murder charge over parents’ death
- Nick Reiner is facing potential charges from the Los Angeles District Attorney following the fatal stabbing of his parents, Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 70.
- The Hollywood couple was found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, leading to the arrest of their 32-year-old son on suspicion of murder.
- Police are presenting their case to the district attorney's office on Tuesday, who will determine whether to file charges, with Reiner possibly appearing in court.
- Reports indicate an argument between Nick and his father at a Christmas party on Saturday, and Nick was later apprehended at a Santa Monica hotel where blood stains were reportedly found.
- Donald Trump's comments blaming 'TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME' for the death drew criticism, with Jimmy Kimmel describing them as 'loathsome'.