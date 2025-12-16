Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nick Reiner due in court as LA District Attorney weighs murder charge over parents’ death

Piers Morgan hits out at Donald Trump over Rob Reiner death comments
  • Nick Reiner is facing potential charges from the Los Angeles District Attorney following the fatal stabbing of his parents, Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 70.
  • The Hollywood couple was found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, leading to the arrest of their 32-year-old son on suspicion of murder.
  • Police are presenting their case to the district attorney's office on Tuesday, who will determine whether to file charges, with Reiner possibly appearing in court.
  • Reports indicate an argument between Nick and his father at a Christmas party on Saturday, and Nick was later apprehended at a Santa Monica hotel where blood stains were reportedly found.
  • Donald Trump's comments blaming 'TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME' for the death drew criticism, with Jimmy Kimmel describing them as 'loathsome'.
