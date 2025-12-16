BBC says it will fight $10bn Donald Trump Panorama lawsuit
- The BBC has announced it will defend itself against a lawsuit filed by Donald Trump concerning edited clips from a speech.
- Trump's lawyers claim a Panorama documentary, aired before the 2024 US election results, falsely and maliciously depicted him directing supporters to storm the US Capitol.
- The lawsuit focuses on a spliced clip from Trump's January 6, 2021 speech, which appeared to show him saying, 'We’re going to walk down to the Capitol… and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.'
- Donald Trump is seeking $10 billion in damages – the legal action includes allegations of defamation and a violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.
- The Panorama programme was not broadcast in the US, but the lawsuit says it can be watched on the BritBox subscription streaming platform and also claims “millions of Florida citizens use a virtual private network (VPN) to view content such as the Panorama documentary”.