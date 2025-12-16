Trump accuses the BBC of 'using AI to put words in my mouth'

Sir Keir Starmer is under growing pressure to intervene as Donald Trump files a defamation lawsuit against the BBC over its Panorama edit.

President Trump is claiming the broadcaster "intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively” doctored a speech he made before the US Capitol riots in January 2021 to appear as if he had incited the violence.

His lawyers said on Monday that Mr Trump had filed a $10bn lawsuit against the BBC in a Florida court for claims of defamation and violating trade practices. The BBC has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has urged the prime minister to “stand up for the BBC against Trump’s outrageous legal threat”.

Sir Ed said: “Keir Starmer needs to stand up for the BBC against Trump’s outrageous legal threat and protect licence fee payers from being hit in the pocket.

“The Trump administration has clearly set out they want to interfere in our democracy, which includes undermining our national broadcaster. The prime minister needs to make clear this is unacceptable.”

Minister Stephen Kinnock said the Labour Party will “always stand up for the BBC as a vitally important institution” but insisted that it is an “independent organisation”.

But former culture secretary Baroness Nicky Morgan warned that it was the BBC’s board which “needs to get a grip.”

She told The Independent: “I think Trump suing was inevitable. I doubt he’ll succeed. No, the prime minister should not intervene. The BBC is big enough to own this mess and their board needs to get a grip.”