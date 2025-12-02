Bulletin PM briefing: Putin ‘ready for war’, Trump lashes out and Andrew investigation
- Here are five of the biggest stories you may have missed today.
- Putin sends chilling message to Europe with Russia ‘ready for war’.
- Jury trials to be scrapped for crimes with sentences of 3 years or less.
- Trump lashes out at opponents in bizarre late-night Truth Social binge.
- Crown Estate to be investigated by MPs over Andrew’s use of Royal Lodge.
- Hillsborough disaster investigation finds that 12 police officers would have faced gross misconduct.