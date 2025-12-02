Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Putin sends chilling message to Europe with Russia ‘ready for war’

Putin and Trump's envoy set for key Ukraine talks in Moscow
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin stated Russia is prepared for war with Europe if provoked, accusing European nations of being "on the side of war".
  • Putin described European demands for a Ukraine peace settlement as "absolutely unacceptable", suggesting they hinder peace efforts by Trump.
  • These comments were made at the VTB Russia Calling Investment forum, ahead of talks with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
  • Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow to negotiate terms for a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a new 20-point peace deal agreed with the US, calling the current moment "challenging and yet optimistic" for peace.
