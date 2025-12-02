Putin sends chilling message to Europe with Russia ‘ready for war’
- Russian leader Vladimir Putin stated Russia is prepared for war with Europe if provoked, accusing European nations of being "on the side of war".
- Putin described European demands for a Ukraine peace settlement as "absolutely unacceptable", suggesting they hinder peace efforts by Trump.
- These comments were made at the VTB Russia Calling Investment forum, ahead of talks with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
- Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow to negotiate terms for a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a new 20-point peace deal agreed with the US, calling the current moment "challenging and yet optimistic" for peace.