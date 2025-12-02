Putin says Russia is ready for war if Europe wants it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is ready to fight a war with Europe if it is provoked in his latest threat against the West.

“We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now,” he said on Tuesday. “They are on the side of war.”

He accused Europe of making demands on a possible peace settlement for Ukraine, which he said Russia finds “absolutely unacceptable”.

Putin suggested European powers were hindering President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a peace deal in order to accuse Russia of not wanting peace.

By cutting off contact with Russia, European powers have locked themselves out of peace talks, the leader added.

The comments came at the plenary session of the VTB Russia Calling Investment forum in Moscow on Tuesday ahead of talks with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

open image in gallery ( AP )

Witkoff landed in Moscow earlier in the day to negotiate the terms of a possible peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

The visit follows a flurry of diplomatic activity in the past fortnight involving US, Ukrainian, European and Russian officials.

Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky revealed on Tuesday that the US and Ukraine have agreed on a new 20-point peace deal, as talks between Witkoff and Putin began in the Kremlin.

The Ukrainian president said that the original 28-point roadmap proposed by the US last month had been reworked into a new agreement following discussions between officials.

open image in gallery ( AP )

"Some things still need to be worked out," he told reporters on a visit to Dublin, adding that this marked "one of the most challenging and yet optimistic moments at the same time" for peace in Ukraine.

Fighting has intensified around the key strategic city of Pokrovsk, with Russia declaring it had been captured. Ukraine has denied the claims.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...