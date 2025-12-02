Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jury trials to be scrapped for crimes with sentences of 3 years or less

  • Justice Secretary David Lammy announced plans to abolish jury trials for certain criminal cases, introducing new 'swift courts' instead.
  • The reform targets 'either way' cases with a likely sentence of three years or less, where a judge alone would decide verdicts.
  • Lammy justified the change by stating it would deliver justice 20% faster and is necessary to manage a projected caseload of 100,000 by 2028.
  • The new approach aims to enhance transparency, as judges will provide public reasoning for their verdicts.
  • Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the proposal, arguing that reducing the right to trial by jury is unnecessary and harmful, calling it an 'ancient right'.

