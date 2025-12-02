Hillsborough disaster investigation finds that 12 police officers would have faced gross misconduct
- An investigation into the Hillsborough disaster found that 12 police officers would have faced gross misconduct proceedings for "fundamental failures" on the day and "concerted efforts" to blame fans afterwards.
- The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report identified misconduct in 92 complaints, but no officers will face disciplinary action as they had all retired before investigations began.
- Solicitors representing bereaved families described this outcome as a "bitter injustice", highlighting that while the truth is acknowledged, accountability is denied due to a legal loophole now closed.
- Among those who would have faced gross misconduct were match commander David Duckenfield, who "froze in the crisis" and lied about fans forcing entry, and then-chief constable Peter Wright, for attempting to deflect blame.
- The IOPC concluded that South Yorkshire Police attempted to deflect blame, but found no evidence of an "orchestrated cover-up" to the required legal threshold – only former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell was convicted.