Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hillsborough disaster investigation finds that 12 police officers would have faced gross misconduct

Related: Mary Corrigan, mother of Hillsborough victim, criticises lack of police help in disaster
  • An investigation into the Hillsborough disaster found that 12 police officers would have faced gross misconduct proceedings for "fundamental failures" on the day and "concerted efforts" to blame fans afterwards.
  • The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report identified misconduct in 92 complaints, but no officers will face disciplinary action as they had all retired before investigations began.
  • Solicitors representing bereaved families described this outcome as a "bitter injustice", highlighting that while the truth is acknowledged, accountability is denied due to a legal loophole now closed.
  • Among those who would have faced gross misconduct were match commander David Duckenfield, who "froze in the crisis" and lied about fans forcing entry, and then-chief constable Peter Wright, for attempting to deflect blame.
  • The IOPC concluded that South Yorkshire Police attempted to deflect blame, but found no evidence of an "orchestrated cover-up" to the required legal threshold – only former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell was convicted.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in