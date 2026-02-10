Bulletin PM briefing: Horror stabbing attack, Starmer latest and missile attack on Ukraine
- In case you missed them – here are five of today’s biggest stories.
- Starmer vows ‘I will never walk away’ as he promises to fight on.
- Teen detained for 13 years after stabbing boy to death as he walked home from school.
- Russian missile attack kills mother and daughter in Donetsk as 14 more are injured.
- Butcher murdered ex-girlfriend before chopping her up ‘like a chicken’.
- UK sinks to new low on global corruption index – here’s why.
