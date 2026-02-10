Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK sinks to new low on global corruption index – here’s why

On a scale of 0 to 100, Britain has now slipped to 70 on the Corruption Perceptions Index
On a scale of 0 to 100, Britain has now slipped to 70 on the Corruption Perceptions Index (PA Wire)
  • The UK has fallen to its lowest point on the global Corruption Perceptions Index since 2012, scoring 70 and remaining 20th for the third consecutive year.
  • Transparency International attributes this decline to domestic scandals, political donors receiving favours, MPs acting as lobbyists, and the Epstein-Mandelson controversy.
  • Concerns were raised about record political campaign spending, reliance on wealthy benefactors, and allegations of cash-for-access arrangements involving both Conservative and Labour parties.
  • Transparency International UK urged the government to address the influence of large donations in politics, promote open governance, and eliminate cronyism to restore public trust.
  • Globally, Denmark and Finland topped the index, while the United States dropped to 29th place, with issues during a previous administration cited as contributing factors.
