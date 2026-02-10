Butcher murdered ex-girlfriend before chopping her up ‘like a chicken’
- Anna Podedworna has been found guilty of murdering her girlfriend, Izabela Zablocka, in Derby.
- Podedworna killed Ms Zablocka in August 2010, then dismembered her body and buried her remains in bin bags in the garden of their shared home.
- Ms Zablocka, a mother of one, was reported missing in 2010, but her remains were only discovered in June after Podedworna contacted police in 2025.
- The court heard Podedworna, a skilled turkey butcher, trussed Ms Zablocka 'like a chicken' and used 'considerable force' to cut her body in half.
- Podedworna was convicted of murder, preventing a lawful burial, and perverting the course of justice, and is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks