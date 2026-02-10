Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian missile attack kills mother and daughter in Donetsk as 14 more are injured

Child among four killed in Russian drone and missile strikes
  • A Russian airstrike in the Ukrainian-controlled part of eastern Donetsk region killed an 11-year-old girl and her mother, and wounded 14 other people.
  • The attack took place in the city of Sloviansk, where a 7-year-old girl was among those injured.
  • Governor Vadym Filashkin reported the casualties, and Ukrainian police later recovered the bodies from under the rubble of a building.
  • Sloviansk is one of the 'fortress cities' located close to the front line and is a frequent target of Russian attacks.
  • Russia aims to gain control of the remaining 20% of the Donetsk region, a condition for a peace deal that Ukraine refuses, with both sides denying they target civilians.

