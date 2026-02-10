Russian missile attack kills mother and daughter in Donetsk as 14 more are injured
- A Russian airstrike in the Ukrainian-controlled part of eastern Donetsk region killed an 11-year-old girl and her mother, and wounded 14 other people.
- The attack took place in the city of Sloviansk, where a 7-year-old girl was among those injured.
- Governor Vadym Filashkin reported the casualties, and Ukrainian police later recovered the bodies from under the rubble of a building.
- Sloviansk is one of the 'fortress cities' located close to the front line and is a frequent target of Russian attacks.
- Russia aims to gain control of the remaining 20% of the Donetsk region, a condition for a peace deal that Ukraine refuses, with both sides denying they target civilians.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks