Bulletin PM briefing: Reeves accused, shooting suspect charged and major blow for Zelensky
- Here are the five biggest stories that you may have missed so far today.
- Why police have raided the home of Zelensky’s ‘right-hand man’.
- Rachel Reeves accused of ‘misleading’ Britain over state of public finances.
- National Guard shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder.
- France to start intercepting small boats after pressure from UK Government.
- Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 128 as police issue update.