Why police have raided the home of Zelensky’s ‘right-hand man’
- Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, has resigned after anti-corruption agents raided his home as part of an ongoing probe.
- Yermak, often referred to as Zelensky's 'right-hand man', stated he is fully cooperating with the investigation into a $100m (£76m) corruption scandal.
- The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office are leading the 15-month 'Operation Midas', which uncovered an embezzlement scheme involving the state nuclear power company, Energoatom.
- Eight individuals have been accused of bribery, abuse of office, and possessing disproportionate assets, with the alleged ringleader, Tymur Mindich, having fled the country.
- The scandal has led to street protests and calls from European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, for Ukraine to accelerate its anti-corruption reforms.