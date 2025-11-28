Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why police have raided the home of Zelensky’s ‘right-hand man’

Anti-corruption investigators raid Zelensky’s chief of staff Yermak
  • Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, has resigned after anti-corruption agents raided his home as part of an ongoing probe.
  • Yermak, often referred to as Zelensky's 'right-hand man', stated he is fully cooperating with the investigation into a $100m (£76m) corruption scandal.
  • The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office are leading the 15-month 'Operation Midas', which uncovered an embezzlement scheme involving the state nuclear power company, Energoatom.
  • Eight individuals have been accused of bribery, abuse of office, and possessing disproportionate assets, with the alleged ringleader, Tymur Mindich, having fled the country.
  • The scandal has led to street protests and calls from European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, for Ukraine to accelerate its anti-corruption reforms.
