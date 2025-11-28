Chancellor Rachel Reeves accused of ‘misleading’ Britain over state of public finances
- The Chancellor has been accused of misleading the public about the state of Britain's public finances before the budget.
- The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) stated that a downgrade in productivity forecasts was largely offset by increased tax revenues due to inflation.
- OBR chairman Richard Hughes informed a parliamentary committee that the Chancellor was aware of only minor downgrades to the overall financial assessment in September.
- The opposition leader called for the Chancellor's dismissal, accusing her of lying to justify tax increases to fund welfare.
- Downing Street defended the Chancellor, stating she clearly outlined the country's challenges and her budget decisions.