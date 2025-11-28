Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chancellor Rachel Reeves accused of ‘misleading’ Britain over state of public finances

Reeves fails to admit breaking Labour manifesto but says working people will have to contribute more
  • The Chancellor has been accused of misleading the public about the state of Britain's public finances before the budget.
  • The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) stated that a downgrade in productivity forecasts was largely offset by increased tax revenues due to inflation.
  • OBR chairman Richard Hughes informed a parliamentary committee that the Chancellor was aware of only minor downgrades to the overall financial assessment in September.
  • The opposition leader called for the Chancellor's dismissal, accusing her of lying to justify tax increases to fund welfare.
  • Downing Street defended the Chancellor, stating she clearly outlined the country's challenges and her budget decisions.
