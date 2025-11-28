Britons paying higher tax: PM defends changes despite rising living costs

Rachel Reeves has been accused of misleading the country over the state of public finances in the run-up to the Budget.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said on Friday that a downgrade in productivity forecasts that the Chancellor had used to illustrate the “challenges” facing the nation had been more than offset by a rise in tax revenues due to inflation.

Richard Hughes, chairman of the OBR, took what he called the “unusual step” of writing to the Treasury select committee to reveal that Reeves had been told in September that the watchdog had only made small downgrades to its assessment. Reeves was then told at the end of October she was sitting on a surplus of some £4.2 billion.

The chancellor nonetheless presented the forecasts as unexpectedly bleak and argued for tax rises, insisting she must “deal with the world as I find it, not the world as I might wish it to be”. She said public finances were in a worse state than expected after “years of economic mismanagement”.

Paul Johnson, a former head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank, said “it probably was misleading”. “It was designed to confirm a narrative that there was a fiscal black hole that needed to be filled with significant tax rises,” he told The Times. “In fact, as she knew at the time, no such hole existed.”

Kemi Badenoch called for the chancellor to resign as Downing Street refuted the suggestion Reeves had misled the public.

The Independent has approached the Treasury for comment.