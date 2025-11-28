France to start intercepting small boats after pressure from UK Government
- French police are reportedly set to intercept migrant 'taxi boats' at sea in an effort to prevent Channel crossings.
- A document seen by Le Monde, signed by four French prefectures, confirms 'planned operations' to intercept dinghies, starting at sea and then extending to inland waters.
- The new strategy targets 'taxi boats' that wait offshore for migrants, a method that developed due to previous police reluctance to intervene once dinghies were launched.
- Sir Keir Starmer reportedly wrote to French President Emmanuel Macron, urging action on small boat crossings and stressing the need for an effective deterrent.
- A UK government spokesperson confirmed ongoing close collaboration with French partners to address illegal migration and review maritime intervention tactics.