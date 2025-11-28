Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

France to start intercepting small boats after pressure from UK Government

Related: Starmer says ‘nobody should be making’ channel crossing following record day for small boats
  • French police are reportedly set to intercept migrant 'taxi boats' at sea in an effort to prevent Channel crossings.
  • A document seen by Le Monde, signed by four French prefectures, confirms 'planned operations' to intercept dinghies, starting at sea and then extending to inland waters.
  • The new strategy targets 'taxi boats' that wait offshore for migrants, a method that developed due to previous police reluctance to intervene once dinghies were launched.
  • Sir Keir Starmer reportedly wrote to French President Emmanuel Macron, urging action on small boat crossings and stressing the need for an effective deterrent.
  • A UK government spokesperson confirmed ongoing close collaboration with French partners to address illegal migration and review maritime intervention tactics.
