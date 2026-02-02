Bulletin PM briefing: Mandelson-Epstein fallout and Russian ‘double tap terror attack’
- Here are five of the day’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- Mandelson should be stripped of place in House of Lords, says Starmer.
- Emails claim Jeffrey Epstein had a secret child 15 years ago.
- Russian captain guilty of killing crew member in fireball oil tanker crash.
- Two federal agents reportedly identified in fatal shooting of Alex Pretti.
- Russian ‘double tap terror attack’ kills at least 12 Ukrainian miners.
