Two federal agents reportedly identified in fatal shooting of Alex Pretti
- Two federal immigration agents, a Border Patrol agent and a Customs and Border Protection officer, have been identified in a report as those who fatally shot protester Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on 24 January.
- The agents, both from Texas and with Customs and Border Protection since 2014 and 2018 respectively, were deployed as part of the Trump administration’s anti-immigration crackdown, 'Operation Metro Surge'.
- Customs and Border Protection has not officially released their names, and the Department of Homeland Security stated it would not confirm or deny attempts to 'dox' officers, citing safety concerns for their lives and families.
- A preliminary review of the incident indicates Pretti was pepper-sprayed during a confrontation with an officer, leading to a struggle where an agent claimed he had a gun before both agents discharged their firearms.
- Following public and political pressure, including calls from Rep. Jamie Raskin for the agents to be identified, the Justice Department has launched an FBI-led investigation into Pretti's death.
