Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Russian ‘double tap terror attack’ kills at least 12 Ukrainian miners

'Evil must stop’: Zelenskyy mourns latest Russian attack on miners as he confirms next diplomatic talks in UAE
  • A Russian drone strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least a dozen mineworkers and injured several others.
  • The attack targeted a bus owned by DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, which was transporting miners after a shift.
  • DTEK condemned the incident as a 'large-scale terrorist attack' on its mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
  • The strike also caused a fire, which emergency services subsequently extinguished.
  • This incident occurred days after Donald Trump stated that the Kremlin had agreed to temporarily cease targeting Ukrainian cities.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in