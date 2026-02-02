Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin accused of ‘terrorist attack’ after Russian drones strike bus killing 12 miners
Attack comes hours after Zelensky announces that peace negotiations have been delayed
A Russian drone strike has killed at least 12 people after it hit a bus carrying mineworkers in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Sunday, just hours after Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a new round of US-brokered peace talks between Ukraine and Russia had been delayed until next week.
At least another seven mineworkers who were returning from their shift were injured in the attack, which also sparked a fire that was later put out.
Energy firm DTEK, which owned the bus, said that Russian forces had carried out "a large-scale terrorist attack on DTEK mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region".
"The epicentre of one of the attacks was a company bus transporting miners from the enterprise after a shift in the Dnipropetrovsk region," the company said.
Earlier in the day, Zelensky had announced that the next trilateral discussions have been delayed and will now take place on 4 and 5 February in Abu Dhabi.
"Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion, and we are interested in ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the war,” he said.
Ukraine allows Starlink verification to counter Russian drones in new move
Ukraine’s defence minister has said only authorised Starlink terminals will be allowed to operate in the war-hit nation as the forces look to counter Moscow’s use of satellite internet on attack drones.
Mykhailo Fedorov said Ukraine is working together with the Elon Musk’s satellite internet technology and has already taken the initial steps in countering Russia’s drone opertions.
“The next step is to implement a system that will allow only authorised terminals to operate in Ukraine,” he said.
The newly appointed defence minister said the Ukrainian users will get to register their Starlink terminals for verification in the coming dyas and those that fail to get verification, will be disconnected.
“The registration process will be simple, fast, and convenient for users. Detailed instructions will be published shortly,” Fedorov said, thanking Starlink and SpaceX for their cooperation and support.
Estonian minister says Putin to ‘send thousands of criminals’ to ‘cause chaos’ in Schengen area
Estonia has warned against Russia’s thousands of ex-combatants entering Europe’s Schengen area, stating their battle-hardened criminal past that could wage a hybrid war in the European Union.
“The same war that saw civilians executed in broad daylight in Bucha has produced battle-hardened fighters who pose a direct threat to Europe’s internal security. Russian ex-combatants must be kept out of the Schengen Area,” Estonia’s foreign minister Margus Tsahkna said.
He has claimed that the Kremlin is planning to dispatch "ex-prisoners and rapists" to wage a hybrid war in the European Union and called for a blanket ban on Russian soldiers who fought in Ukraine.
A Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro hit a bus carrying mineworkers and killed at least a dozen people, Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday.
The strike injured several more people and sparked a fire that was subsequently put out, according to the emergency services.
DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said it owned the bus and accused Russia of carrying out "a large-scale terrorist attack on DTEK mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region," whose capital is Dnipro.
“The epicenter of one of the attacks was a company bus transporting miners from the enterprise after a shift in the Dnipropetrovsk region," the company said in a Telegram post.
The strike came days after US president Donald Trump said the Kremlin had agreed to temporarily halt the targeting of the Ukrainian capital and other cities, as the region suffers under freezing temperatures that have brought widespread hardship to Ukrainians.
Zelensky says new round of peace talks on Wednesday after delay
Russian, Ukrainian and US officials are set to hold the second round of trilateral talks on Wednesday this week to discuss a US-drafted plan to end the war on Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The talks were earlier scheduled to take place on Sunday but no reason has been provided from either side for the delay.
"The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set – February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi," Zelensky said. Officials from Russia and the US are yet to confirm the new dates.
"Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion, and we are interested in ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the war," the Ukrainian war-time leader said.
This comes as the US says it is “very close” to brokering a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine but negotiations have hit a deadlock over the issue of Russia-occupied territory in a post-war scenario.
Exclusive: Ukraine peace deal must put people before land, warns key Zelensky ally
A key political ally of Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine has called for a peace deal which prioritises people over land ahead of a major conference in the war torn country on Thursday.
Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv Oblast region in Ukraine, is an emerging name in Ukrainian politics and spoke to The Independent as other governors and mayors get together to discuss where the peace line needs to be drawn in the war with Russia.
Mr Kim headed the Mykolaiv branch of Zelensky’s Servant of the People party during the 2019 elections and was appointed by the Ukrainian president to be regional governor in November 2020.
His significant intervention ahead of Frontline Cities and Communities Forum 2026, where governors and mayors will try to agree what they want from a peace settlement, underlines a willingness to move away from border arguments to security guarantees.
Political Editor David Maddox has the story:
Russia suffers heaviest losses since WWII as casualties in Ukraine conflict near 2 million
The number of soldiers killed, injured or missing on both sides of Russia's war on Ukraine could hit two million by the spring, a report has warned.
It would mean Russia suffering the largest number of troop deaths recorded for any major power in any conflict since the Second World War.
The study by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies revealed the slow, deadly grind of the conflict, and comes before the fourth anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.
The report said Russia suffered 1.2 million casualties, including up to 325,000 troop deaths, between February 2022 and December 2025. "No major power has suffered anywhere near these numbers of casualties or fatalities in any war since World War II,” the authors said.
Ukraine expects US to be active in de-escalation measures
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that February will be a “period of quite intense foreign policy activity” as he expects the US to be as active as Ukraine in its de-escalation measures.
Trilateral negotiations, meant to take place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, have been delayed to next week.
Zelensky announced the postponement just hours before Russia launched deadly strikes that hit a bus in the Dnipro region and killed 15 people.
In a post on social media on Sunday night, the president said: “Today’s Russian drone strike on an ordinary bus carrying miners in the Dnipro region is a telling crime that yet again shows that Russia bears responsibility for the escalation. Evil must be stopped.
“There is an arrangement to hold a trilateral meeting at an appropriate level in the Emirates next week. February will be a period of quite intense foreign policy activity.
“We expect the American side to be just as active, particularly when it comes to de-escalation measures – reducing strikes. Much depends on what the U.S. can achieve so that people trust both the process and the outcomes.”
Ukraine to receive two lorries worth of spuds in Berlin potato dump
Ukraine is receiving two lorries worth of potatoes after Berlin experienced a bumper harvest year with its biggest crop in more than two decades.
The phenomenon has inspired a potato dump in Berlin, as farmers, not wanting their produce to go to waste, have given away their potatoes away to soup kitchens, schools, churches, and the public.
Two lorries worth of spuds have also been delivered to Ukraine.
It comes as the country experiences a brutal winter, with temperatures in some areas dropping to -30C.
Russia has been repeatedly targeting Ukraine’s energy grid, leaving thousands of Ukrainians without power or food.
Analysis: Trump should be backing Ukraine war, not Iran
World affairs editor Sam Kiley writes: Chaotic, unprincipled and dangerously effective, Donald Trump’s latest foreign policy move in Ukraine may provide a brief respite from Russian bombing in plunging temperatures that have left civilians freezing in their homes.
The danger lies in what he expects to get in return for securing a week-long agreement from Vladimir Putin to hold off on tormenting Ukraine. The concession he will, no doubt, demand is that Kyiv give in to the Kremlin’s demands to hand over his most potent defensive lines and fortress cities without a shot being fired in return for a longer “ceasefire”.
Trump has been backing the wrong side in Ukraine, and may soon launch a war in Iran that he cannot control.
