Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mandelson should be stripped of place in House of Lords, says Starmer

Lord Mandelson resigns Labour membership over Epstein links
  • Sir Keir Starmer believes Lord Mandelson should no longer sit in Parliament following revelations about his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The Prime Minister agrees that Lord Mandelson should not be a member of the House of Lords but lacks the power to strip him of his peerage.
  • The Cabinet Secretary has been tasked with urgently reviewing all available information regarding Lord Mandelson’s contacts with Epstein while he was a Government minister.
  • Email exchanges from 2009 show Lord Mandelson, then business secretary, appearing to tell Epstein he would lobby ministers over a tax on bankers’ bonuses, and Epstein received internal UK Government discussions.
  • Bank statements from 2003 and 2004 indicate Lord Mandelson received payments totalling $75,000 from Epstein, who also allegedly paid for an osteopathy course for Lord Mandelson’s husband. Lord Mandelson has since resigned his Labour membership.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in