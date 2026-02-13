Bulletin PM briefing: Terror ban overturned, mass murder plot and Ukraine warning
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories.
- Is it still illegal to support Palestine Action? What High Court ruling means.
- How two extremists planned ‘mass murder’ of Jewish community in Manchester.
- Zelensky gets chilling warning from Trump official ahead of key summit.
- US ramps up military force in Middle East as Iran tensions escalate.
- Sheriff in Nancy Guthrie abduction case ‘blocked FBI access to key evidence’.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks