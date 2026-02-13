Zelensky gets chilling warning from Trump official ahead of key summit
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that the "old order is gone" and the world is at a "defining moment" in geopolitics, ahead of the Munich Security Conference.
- Rubio is anticipated to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky at the conference, which will also be attended by other global leaders including Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron.
- The conference follows Ukraine's announcement that it is set to receive $38 billion (£27.9bn) in military aid from its allies for 2026.
- This aid package includes a £500 million contribution from the UK specifically for air defence, forming part of a larger £3 billion support commitment.
- Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed that the funding will be allocated for drones, air defence systems, and Patriot missiles.
