Is it still illegal to support Palestine Action? What High Court ruling means

Palestine Action co-founder speaks out as High Court rules ban unlawful
  • The High Court has ruled that the decision to ban Palestine Action as a terror group was unlawful and disproportionate, stating it should be overturned.
  • Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, successfully challenged the Home Office's proscription of the group under the Terrorism Act 2000.
  • Despite the ruling, the ban currently remains in effect, making it a criminal offence to be a member of or support Palestine Action, as the Government plans to appeal – however the Met Police says it will not arrest supporters holding signs.
  • The judge, Dame Victoria Sharp, concluded that while Palestine Action promotes its cause through criminality, its activities had not reached the level, scale, and persistence to warrant proscription as a terror group.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood expressed disappointment and confirmed her intention to challenge the judgment in the Court of Appeal, while the Metropolitan Police will adjust its enforcement approach.
