US ramps up military force in Middle East as Iran tensions escalate

Trump says Iran 'wants to make a deal' with US
  • The US is deploying the USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, to the Middle East, marking a significant escalation of tensions with Iran.
  • The warship, accompanied by escort ships, is scheduled to depart the Caribbean for the region in the coming days.
  • Donald Trump warned he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier if a nuclear deal with Iran is not secured, stating a good deal would mean 'no nuclear weapons, no missiles'.
  • This deployment follows a meeting between Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss Iran, and previous joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities last year.
  • While Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised for a recent crackdown on protesters and insisted Iran is not seeking to expand nuclear capabilities, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader affirmed that the country's missile capabilities are non-negotiable.
