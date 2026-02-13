US ramps up military force in Middle East as Iran tensions escalate
- The US is deploying the USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, to the Middle East, marking a significant escalation of tensions with Iran.
- The warship, accompanied by escort ships, is scheduled to depart the Caribbean for the region in the coming days.
- Donald Trump warned he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier if a nuclear deal with Iran is not secured, stating a good deal would mean 'no nuclear weapons, no missiles'.
- This deployment follows a meeting between Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss Iran, and previous joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities last year.
- While Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised for a recent crackdown on protesters and insisted Iran is not seeking to expand nuclear capabilities, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader affirmed that the country's missile capabilities are non-negotiable.
