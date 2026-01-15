Bulletin AM briefing: Trump ‘ready’ for Iran airstrikes and Zelensky declares state of emergency
- Here are five of this morning’s biggest stories.
- US President Donald Trump is reportedly “ready” to authorise airstrikes in Iran.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will declare a state of emergency in Ukraine after Russia’s strikes crippled the energy grid.
- Spacewalks have been halted after Nasa brought four astronauts back to Earth early.
- The UK is stepping up its military presence in Greenland over security concerns.
- Fresh protests have erupted in Minneapolis after an immigration agent shot a Venezuelan man in the leg.