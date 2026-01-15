UK steps up military presence in Greenland over security concerns
- The UK has dispatched a military officer to Greenland, aligning with Denmark's intensified military presence across the Arctic and High North.
- This deployment is part of a joint operation involving several allied countries, prompted by renewed security concerns and calls from President Donald Trump for the US to assume control of Greenland.
- Germany, Sweden, Norway, and France are also sending personnel to the joint mission, which aims to bolster regional security and deter Russian aggression and Chinese activity.
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has discussed Arctic security with Mr Trump, the Danish prime minister, and the Nato secretary-general, while Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper pledged to step up Arctic defences.
- Danish officials have agreed to create a working group with US representatives, despite a fundamental disagreement over a proposed American takeover of the territory.