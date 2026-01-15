Protests erupt after federal agent shoots immigrant in leg
- A federal agent shot a Venezuelan immigrant in the leg during a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis, following an alleged struggle and assault involving two other individuals.
- The Department of Homeland Security said that the agent fired a "defensive shot" after being attacked with a snow shovel and broom handle, fearing for his life and safety.
- The incident occurred one week after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, which has sparked widespread outrage and protests across the country.
- The immigrant and the arresting agent are both receiving hospital treatment, while the two other people involved in the alleged assault are in custody.
- Protesters quickly gathered near the scene, and authorities reportedly used flash-bang grenades and tear gas to disperse demonstrators.