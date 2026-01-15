Trump could reportedly authorize strikes on Iran within 24 hours
- Donald Trump is reportedly prepared to authorize military strikes against Iran, with intervention described as “imminent” following weeks of protests against the Ayatollah’s regime.
- The U.S. and UK have withdrawn personnel from bases in the Middle East, and the UK has closed its embassy in Tehran, while other European nations urged their citizens to leave Iran.
- A Washington source indicated that strikes could occur within 24 hours, aiming for a “surgical removal of the regime,” with Trump reportedly waiting for Iranian banks to collapse.
- The ongoing protests in Iran have reportedly led to over 2,500 deaths, according to the US-based HRANA rights group, with 18,137 arrests made.
- Tehran has warned neighboring countries that it would strike American bases if the U.S. orders strikes on Iran, while Trump has encouraged protesters and threatened “very strong action” if executions occur.