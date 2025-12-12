Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bulletin AM briefing: Japan lifts tsunami advisory, King’s cancer update and Eurovision protest

Road closures are in place following the earthquake in Japan
Road closures are in place following the earthquake in Japan (via Reuters)

Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.

  • Another 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s northeast. Read more here.
  • Nato boss warns Europe to prepare for war against Russia. Read more here.
  • King Charles to share ‘personal’ cancer update in TV broadcast. Read more here.
  • Charlie Kirk’s accused killer makes first in-person court appearance. Read more here.
  • Eurovision winner sends back trophy in protest against Israel. Read more here.

