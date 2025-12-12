Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Another 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s northeast

Moment 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits Japan
  • Japan issued a fresh tsunami advisory following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake off the northeast coast.
  • The quake, which occurred at 11.44am local time, prompted warnings to coastal areas of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, and Miyagi of the potential for 1 metre tsunami waves. The advisory was lifted around two hours later.
  • This latest tremor follows a 7.5 magnitude earthquake earlier in the week that injured at least 51 people and led to a rare megaquake advisory, the first since the system's 2022 launch.
  • The megaquake advisory, which remains in effect until 16 December, warns of an elevated risk of a magnitude 8 or higher earthquake and potential tsunamis exceeding three metres in affected regions.
  • Authorities are also increasingly utilising drones to broadcast evacuation messages during natural disasters, enhancing response capabilities.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in