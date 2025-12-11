Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nato boss warns Europe to prepare for war against Russia

‘We are Russia’s next target’ warns Nato chief
  • Nato's secretary general has warned Europe to prepare for a war "like our grandparents endured" and to rapidly increase defence spending to deter Russia.
  • Mark Rutte said that Europe is Russia's "next target" and Nato is "already in harm's way".
  • He emphasised that allied defence spending and production must rise rapidly to ensure armed forces have necessary resources.
  • Rutte cautioned that Russia could potentially use military force against Nato within five years.
  • These comments follow discussions where Donald Trump exchanged "pretty strong words" with European leaders regarding his proposal to end the Ukraine war.

