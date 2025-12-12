Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eurovision winner sends back trophy in protest against Israel

  • Nemo, the Swiss winner of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, has announced their decision to return their trophy.
  • The artist's action is a protest against Israel's confirmed participation in next year's competition.
  • Nemo stated that despite being “immensely grateful” for the award, it “no longer belongs on my shelf” and hopes the return “sends a clear message.”
  • The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed Israel's place in the contest at its general assembly last week.
  • The EBU chose not to call a vote on Israeli participation, instead passing rules aimed at discouraging government influence on the contest.
