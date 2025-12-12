Eurovision winner sends back trophy in protest against Israel
- Nemo, the Swiss winner of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, has announced their decision to return their trophy.
- The artist's action is a protest against Israel's confirmed participation in next year's competition.
- Nemo stated that despite being “immensely grateful” for the award, it “no longer belongs on my shelf” and hopes the return “sends a clear message.”
- The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed Israel's place in the contest at its general assembly last week.
- The EBU chose not to call a vote on Israeli participation, instead passing rules aimed at discouraging government influence on the contest.