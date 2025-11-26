Bulletin AM briefing: Reeves to unveil Budget, Ukraine peace talks and Stranger Things return
- Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.
- Rachel Reeves is set to unveil her make-or-break autumn Budget today.
- Several councils have been hit by a cyber attack.
- Ukraine and the US appear to be “very close” to a peace deal over the war with Russia.
- The White House has denied that Trump is removing FBI Director Kash Patel.
- Stranger Things is dominating the Netflix global top ten ahead of the Season 5 launch.