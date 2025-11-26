Stranger Things dominates Netflix global top ten ahead of Season 5 launch
- All previous seasons of the hit science fiction series Stranger Things are currently in Netflix's global top 10 TV list, a first for any show on the platform.
- This surge in viewership comes ahead of the fifth and final season, with its first four episodes set to be released on 26 November.
- The final season will feature a time jump to address the actors' ages and will delve deeper into the backstory of the central antagonist, Henry Creel, also known as Vecna.
- Co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have hinted that the final season will include “the most violent death of any season.”
- The series finale will be released in over 350 cinemas starting 31 December, marking the first time a Netflix series episode will be available on the big screen.