All the important things you need to know ahead of today’s Budget
- Chancellor Rachel Reeves is due to deliver her Budget in the House of Commons at 12.30pm today, outlining measures to stabilise national finances.
- Plans for a significant income tax hike have reportedly been abandoned – instead, an extended freeze on income tax and National Insurance thresholds is anticipated, aiming to generate £8.3 billion annually through 'fiscal drag'.
- The annual cash ISA limit is expected to be cut from £20,000 to £12,000 to encourage investment in the UK stock market.
- Cost of living measures include freezing rail fares and NHS prescription charges in England, while new levies such as a 3p per mile tax for electric vehicles and a 'mansion tax' on properties over £2 million are under consideration.
- The two-child limit for child tax credit and universal credit is expected to be scrapped, and efforts to recover fraudulent universal credit payments will be extended to raise £1.2 billion.