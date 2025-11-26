Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

All the important things you need to know ahead of today’s Budget

Reeves 'relishes' challenge of her job, says minister
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves is due to deliver her Budget in the House of Commons at 12.30pm today, outlining measures to stabilise national finances.
  • Plans for a significant income tax hike have reportedly been abandoned – instead, an extended freeze on income tax and National Insurance thresholds is anticipated, aiming to generate £8.3 billion annually through 'fiscal drag'.
  • The annual cash ISA limit is expected to be cut from £20,000 to £12,000 to encourage investment in the UK stock market.
  • Cost of living measures include freezing rail fares and NHS prescription charges in England, while new levies such as a 3p per mile tax for electric vehicles and a 'mansion tax' on properties over £2 million are under consideration.
  • The two-child limit for child tax credit and universal credit is expected to be scrapped, and efforts to recover fraudulent universal credit payments will be extended to raise £1.2 billion.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in