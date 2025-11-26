Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine and US ‘very close’ to agreeing peace deal

Zelensky says Russia's top priority is war after Trump hints Ukraine negotiators 'very close' to peace deal
  • Ukraine and the United States are reportedly nearing a peace deal to end the war with Russia, following recent diplomatic discussions in Switzerland.
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Kyiv's readiness to proceed with a framework to end the conflict, supporting the "essence" of the Geneva plan while noting some sensitive issues still need resolution.
  • Donald Trump stated that a deal is "very close" and has sent envoys, Steve Witkoff and Dan Driscoll, to meet Russian and Ukrainian officials to iron out remaining points of disagreement.
  • The diplomatic progress follows the US reportedly agreeing to a European-backed peace document, with Ukraine's security chief confirming a common understanding on the core terms of the Geneva agreement.
  • Despite the apparent advancements, any final peace agreement would still necessitate Russia's consent, with the Kremlin dismissing current developments as an "information frenzy".
