Bulletin AM briefing: Jimmy Lai sentenced and Seahawks take second Super Bowl
- Good morning – here are five of today’s biggest stories.
- Pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai has been sentenced in Hong Kong.
- The Seahawks have crushed the Patriots to win their second Super Bowl.
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is facing another difficult week after a key ally’s exit.
- Sanae Takaichi has secured a historic supermajority in Japan’s general election.
- Hundreds of flood alerts have been issued across the UK after days of heavy rain.
