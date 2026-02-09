Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jimmy Lai gets prison term ‘tantamount to a life sentence’

  • Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to 20 years in prison following a national security trial that has drawn international criticism.
  • The 78-year-old Briton was found guilty of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and conspiracy to publish seditious material under China's national security law.
  • Lai, a pro-democracy campaigner and founder of the now-closed Apple Daily newspaper, has consistently denied all charges.
  • His family has expressed concerns about his deteriorating health and alleged mistreatment in solitary confinement.
  • UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has called for his release on humanitarian grounds, describing the prosecution as politically motivated and the sentence as “tantamount to a life sentence” due to his age.

