Sanae Takaichi secures historic supermajority in Japan election

US Treasury's Bessent congratulates Takaichi on historic landslide win in Japan election
  • Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling coalition secured an historic two-thirds supermajority in the general election.
  • The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) alone won 316 of 465 seats in the lower house, marking its strongest performance since 1955, and with its coalition partner now controls 352 seats.
  • The victory allows Ms Takaichi to enact major policy shifts, including economic, fiscal, and security reforms, and override the upper chamber of parliament.
  • Japanese stock markets reacted positively to the clear political direction, with the Nikkei 225 Stock Average surging over five per cent following the results.
  • Ms Takaichi's nationalistic leanings and plans to boost defence capabilities are expected to strain relations with China, while US President Donald Trump congratulated her on the win.
