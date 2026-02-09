Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Seahawks crush Patriots to win second Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl (AP)
  • The Seattle Seahawks claimed their second-ever Super Bowl title, defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.
  • Seattle's victory prevented the Patriots from securing a record seventh NFL championship and served as revenge for a loss to New England 11 years ago.
  • A relentless Seahawks defence was pivotal, sacking Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times, including a strip-sack returned for a touchdown.
  • Kicker Jason Myers contributed significantly with five field goals, while Sam Darnold connected with AJ Barner for a touchdown.
  • Running back Ken Walker was named Super Bowl MVP, becoming the first running back to win the award since 1998, after accumulating 135 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards.
