Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner mocked by actors on Critics Choice red carpet
- Hacks co-stars Paul Downs and Meg Stalter paid homage to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Critics Choice Awards by replicating their Marty Supreme premiere outfits.
- Downs wore a vivid orange leather suit with a ping-pong paddle case, mirroring Chalamet's look, while Stalter donned a floor-length orange gown with cutouts, inspired by Jenner.
- The actors playfully suggested they had 'borrowed' the outfits from friends, alluding to Chalamet and Jenner's original ensembles.
- Later in the evening, Timothée Chalamet won the Best Actor award for his role in Marty Supreme.
- During his acceptance speech, Chalamet publicly thanked Kylie Jenner for their three-year relationship, to which she responded by mouthing 'I love you'.