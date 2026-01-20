How celebrities have reacted to ‘horrible’ Beckham family feud
- Brooklyn Beckham has made explosive allegations against his parents, Sir David and Lady Victoria, claiming they have tried to undermine his marriage.
- The 26-year-old, who married actor Nicola Peltz in 2022, posted a series of accusations on his Instagram story.
- He asserted that his parents have been 'trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped'.
- Broadcaster Susanna Reid described the public airing of grievances as 'utterly tragic' on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.
- Meanwhile, Kate Garraway said that the situation was “horrible”, with Vogue Williams saying in a video that her “mind was blown” by the statement.