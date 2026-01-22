Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who got banished from The Traitors tonight?

Rachel flips suspicion onto fellow Traitor Stephen at the roundtable
  • Roxy has become the latest contestant to be "murdered" on The Traitors, marking another Faithful's elimination from the game.
  • Traitors Rachel and Stephen strategically targeted Roxy, anticipating her exit would implicate James, against whom she held strong suspicions.
  • In her post-elimination interview, Roxy expressed her hope that either Rachel or Stephen would win, mistakenly believing them to be fellow Faithfuls.
  • A banishment was due to take place later in the show but a dramatic roundtable was left on a cliffhanger.
  • Rachel and James both received the same number of votes, even after making final pleas to stay. The Chests of Chance will decide who remains in the game. Viewers will find out who was successful in Friday’s episode.
