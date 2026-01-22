Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Worst player ever’ eliminated from Traitors as another shock connection is revealed

Traitors' players find out Roxy's secret family connection following her murder
  • Roxy has become the latest person to be “murdered” on The Traitors as another Faithful falls by the wayside.
  • Traitors Rachel and Stephen both agreed that eliminating Roxy would implicate James due to her strong suspicions against him.
  • In her exit interview, Roxy says that she hopes that Rachel or Stephen wins the game, falsely believing that they are Faithfuls.
  • Viewers were not sad to see Roxy go, branding her as “one of the worst players ever”.
  • Host Claudia Winkleman stunned the remaining contestants after Roxy's departure, revealing she was secretly the daughter of Judy, the show's first banished participant.
