Taylor Swift left in tears after meeting families of Southport stabbing attack
- Taylor Swift became emotional ahead of meeting survivors and families of the Southport stabbing attack victims, hours before her concert.
- The attack in July 2024, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Liverpool, resulted in the deaths of three young girls and serious injuries to others.
- Swift described the emotional burden of violent incidents affecting her tour, admitting she struggled to articulate the tragedy.
- Despite her distress, Swift resolved to perform her three-and-a-half-hour pop show with a smile, ensuring fans did not worry.
- She met privately with the affected families and survivors before each of her five Wembley shows, with her mother acknowledging her supportive role.