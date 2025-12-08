Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The families of three girls killed at a Southport dance class have spoken of how their unity helps them navigate profound grief.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were murdered in Merseyside last July, an attack that also injured eight children and two adults.

In a BBC documentary, Jenni Stancombe, Elsie’s mother, shared their experience: "We’ve been together in some of the most difficult conversations. But together, between the six of us, we always seem to pull the light out (of the darkness)."

BBC Breakfast journalists have followed the families for nine months for the programme, to be shown on BBC One on Tuesday.

It details their efforts to create lasting legacies in their daughters’ names, including a new school playground.

The families did not know each other before the attack, but Lauren King, mother of Bebe, said meeting up since they died has been “crucial to our survival” and a “blessing”.

She told the programme the girls shared a love of dance and performing, adding: “We can talk about our girls, the similarities.”

open image in gallery From left, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Bebe King, six, who were murdered in Merseyside last year (Family handouts/PA)

Alice’s mother Alexandra Aguiar said: “I feel more close to Alice when I’m with them (the other parents). I feel more connected to the girls.”

Mrs Stancombe said: “I’ll never forget Alex coming to say to me that Alice is a real mother figure and she’ll be mothering (Elsie and Bebe), wherever they are. She was like, ‘I promise you she’ll be looking after them’.”

The programme also includes family footage of the girls, shared publicly for the first time.

In one video, Elsie says: “You don’t need to buy a smile, you just bring up your face.”

In another clip, while filming herself, Alice says: “Hello, it’s me!”

Describing his daughter, Sergio Aguiar said Alice did not walk anywhere, “she danced”.

In one clip, Bebe is playing in an oversized hat while wearing a backpack.

open image in gallery Flowers and tributes outside the Atkinson Art Centre Southport following the attack ( Owen Humphreys/PA )

She lit up every room she entered, her parents said. “She was totally selfless,” added her dad Ben King.

The families also describe how much their girls were looking forward to the Taylor Swift dance workshop before they died.

“I saw (the class and booked it as a surprise,” said Mrs King.

“Alice knew all the songs, she was singing and dancing (to them),” said Mrs Aguiar.

“That class, to be Taylor Swift-themed, was the reason (Elsie) went,” Mrs Stancombe said. “She only went to dance and make bracelets; and she never came home.”

Speaking about meeting the other parents, Mrs King said: “Although we’d have liked not to have met under these circumstances, we are very happy that we have.”

Mrs Aguiar said: “We are all different but we are very special to each other.”

open image in gallery Three girls died in the atrocity in Southport last summer ( PA Archive )

The legacy projects established for each of the girls include Alice’s WonderDance to support young performers with uniforms, classes and transport.

Elsie’s Story is a charitable trust that makes grants to assist young people and support others in the Southport area.

One of the projects they have helped fund is Bebe’s Hive, a creative centre that offers support to grieving children.

Mr King says: “I think when we get together, something just takes over – like we’re protected.” His wife added: “We’ve got each other through, we’ve gained family”.

Our Girls: The Southport Families is on BBC One on Tuesday, 9 December at 8pm in the UK and then available on BBC iPlayer.