The Prime Minister has stated the country will unite in "sorrow and solidarity" on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the devastating Southport attack.

A three-minute silence will be observed at 3pm in the Merseyside town, a year after Axel Rudakubana launched his assault on a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

The attack tragically claimed the lives of nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar, six-year-old Bebe King, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe.

Rudakubana also attempted to murder eight other children and two adults during the incident. In the days that followed, the seaside town and other parts of the country experienced widespread violent disorder.

In a statement shared on Tuesday morning, Sir Keir Starmer said: “One year on, the whole nation stands with the families of Bebe, Alice and Elsie.

“We stand together in grief, in honour of the memory of those wonderful children, and in admiration of the families who have shown strength beyond words.

“We stand with all the children and adults who still bear the physical and mental scars of that day – and in awe of those who risked their lives to help.

“And we stand with the people of Southport, who have shown Britain the meaning of community.

“The nation wants to put its arms around you all. We will come together today to show our sorrow and solidarity. But also to show our determination to uphold the true legacy of Bebe, Alice and Elsie – one of joy, kindness and love.”

open image in gallery Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar were killed in the attack ( Merseyside Police/PA )

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the lives of the “three innocent young girls” were “extinguished in an act of pure evil”.

In a post on X, she said: “We honour the memories of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar.

“Their families, and those that survived, carry unimaginable grief and trauma.

“We owe it to them, the people of Southport and communities across the country to demand justice and learn the painful lessons of state failure to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”

People have been asked not to leave flowers at the scene or at the schools the girls attended as the town continues to rebuild after the tragedy.

Deputy leader of Sefton Council Paulette Lappin said the community was looking to move forward in a positive way.

open image in gallery Flowers and tributes were left outside the Atkinson Art Centre Southport following the attack in July last year ( Owen Humphreys/PA )

She told the PA news agency: “It still remains beyond belief, even though I know it to be true, and so it’s just very sad.

“From sadness, we hope to bring goodness and that’s all we can do.”

The area outside Southport Town Hall, where hundreds laid floral tributes and a vigil was held last year, is due to be transformed into legacy gardens, in memory of those who lost their lives.

Ms Lappin said: “It will be designed for the enjoyment and the fun of children, so that all children can come and they can all play in here.

“That’s what we have to remember, that it is an absolutely terrible tragedy, but we cannot allow evil to define us.”

A new playground is also being built at Churchtown Primary School, in memory of Alice and Bebe, who were both pupils.

Members of the public are being asked to consider making donations to local causes – including funds set up in the names of the victims of the attack and the Southport Strong Together Appeal, which was established last year to support those affected.

No large vigil will be held but churches and community centres will be open for those looking for support or space for quiet reflection.

Ms Lappin said plans for the day were guided by the families, who had their “thoughts, compassion and incredible respect”.