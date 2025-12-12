The biggest talking points from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour docuseries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

"The Eras Tour was a lifetime within my life," Taylor Swift reflected at a screening of the initial two episodes of her new Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Era. Her sentiment captured the immense scale of the global phenomenon, adding, "It feels insane."

Swift addressed a select New York audience on Tuesday, marking a year and a day since the conclusion of her record-breaking tour. Among those present were her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, her brother Austin, prominent media figures including Hoda Kotb, Willie Geist, and Gayle King, as well as her dedicated tour dancers, choreographer Mandy Moore, and docuseries directors Don Argott and Sheena M Joyce. The event experienced a brief interruption when security alarms sounded due to a small fire elsewhere in the building.

Before taking her seat among the attendees, Swift emphasised the docuseries’ scope: "The directors expanded upon the stories of not just me, but everyone who was part of this."

The six-episode docuseries, which premieres on Disney+ this Friday with two episodes released weekly until 26 December, offers an unprecedented look behind the scenes.

The origins of the Eras Tour

The opening episode, set 15 minutes before the tour’s final date in Vancouver, Canada, captures Swift delivering an impassioned address to her dancers. She reminds them that the Eras Tour’s success wasn't accidental, stating, "You put the pieces where they are." This sets the tone for the series, positioning The End of an Era as the definitive account of the tour’s genesis and driving forces.

Swift identifies two distinct catalysts for the Eras Tour. The first was the sale of her back catalogue, which inspired her re-recording project and underscored the value of "celebrating your past." The second was the global pandemic, which intensified the collective desire for a return to live events.

open image in gallery Disney+ will release six episodes in total of the docuseries ( Disney via AP )

The Ticketmaster controversy

The initial episode also highlights the extraordinary demand for tickets, acknowledging the Ticketmaster controversy without delving deeply into the widespread frustration it caused. The ticketing platform faced significant backlash in November 2022 when its site crashed during a presale event, attributed by the company to overwhelming fan traffic and bot attacks. This debacle subsequently led to congressional hearings and legislative efforts aimed at enhancing consumer protection.

A failed terror plot's aftermath

A more chilling revelation concerns a foiled terror plot in August 2024, which led to the cancellation of three dates in Vienna. Swift remarks on the tour’s global impact, stating, "It’s like a force to be reckoned with in global culture. So never did I think we’d have a terrorist plot." The episode then shows Swift in London, preparing for her first performance since the cancellations, less than a week later. She candidly admits, "We dodged a massacre situation." The emotional toll is evident as she describes the new challenge of "being afraid something is going to happen" to her audience.

Swift’s reaction to the Southport tragedy

Approximately a week before the Vienna cancellations, a knife attack in Southport, England, saw a teenager kill three girls and wound ten others at a Swift-themed dance and yoga class.

Swift, who expressed being "completely in shock" at the time, addresses this tragedy in the docuseries. As she prepares for her post-Austria shows, she mentions the Southport attack, becoming visibly emotional when describing the "little kids" affected. "I’m going to meet some of the families tonight," she says, her voice breaking, before steeling herself to "lock it off" and adopt her professional persona. She likens it to a pilot needing a "calm, cool, collected" demeanour.

The series later reveals Swift privately met with the Southport victims’ families off-camera, capturing her tears as she grapples with the necessity of the show going on.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The many special guests and cameos

Travis Kelce, Swift’s fiancé and Super Bowl champion, makes his first appearance as a comforting voice on the phone. His call immediately lifts Swift’s spirits as she expresses anxiety about the London shows and a surprise performance with Ed Sheeran. "Thanks for making my day better," he tells her. Swift responds, "Some people get a vitamin drip. I get this conversation."

Other notable guests feature prominently. Sheeran and Swift are seen backstage in London, rehearsing their set. Florence Welch also appears, describing Swift: "The persona is huge, but the person is soft," noting their similarities.

Welch recounts being swept up in the Eras Tour’s magic, admitting that despite her friendship with Swift, joining her on stage made her think, "Oh my god, it’s f***ing Taylor Swift." The scene with Sheeran is particularly revealing, as Swift tells him she plans to use her two-month break after the London run to go "somewhere no one can find her."

She confesses to feeling "hunted" recently, stating, "I don’t want to be tracked like an animal."

Documentary allows Swift’s band members and dancers to take centre stage

The docuseries also shines a spotlight on those within Swift’s orbit. Fans are introduced to Amos Heller, her bassist since 2007. It’s revealed that renowned Hollywood choreographer Mandy Moore joined the tour after Emma Stone suggested her to Swift. Former dancer Amanda Balen also rejoins the stage.

Swift explains her preference for her crew: "I don’t want dancers that blend in." Kameron Saunders, a beloved dancer, shares his story of overcoming belittlement for his size, his mother’s unwavering support, and how his brother, professional footballer Khalen Saunders (then playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce’s team), funded his audition flight. Swift herself admits, "It has taken me a really long time to even be fine at choreography," explaining she learns movement based on lyric syllables rather than traditional "eight counts."

open image in gallery Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour June 21, 2024 ( Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File) )

Swift’s generous bonus to her team

Swift’s widely reported decision to award her team bonuses, totalling $197m (£147m), is highlighted. In the second episode, Swift describes giving every crew member a handwritten letter, sealed with a wax stamp. The series captures a young production assistant’s stunned reaction, holding his note and declaring he’s going to "pass out." While individual bonus amounts remain undisclosed, the gesture underscores Swift’s generosity.

The Tortured Poets Department tour prep predated the album’s release

Intriguingly, preparation for The Tortured Poets Department segment of the tour predated the album’s release. Swift and her team constructed a "top-secret rehearsal facility," where dancers learned choreography without music blasting, ensuring the album’s contents remained under wraps. Maintaining such surprises, it seems, is serious business.